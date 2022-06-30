Left Menu

Rugby-Healy fit as Ireland plump for experience against All Blacks

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Dave Heffernan, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Cian Healy, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Bundee Aki

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:11 IST
Rugby-Healy fit as Ireland plump for experience against All Blacks
Cian Healy Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ireland prop Cian Healy has recovered sufficiently from a leg injury sustained against the Maori All Blacks this week to be named among the replacements for the first test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday. The 116-cap loosehead was carried of the pitch by a motorized stretcher during the 32-17 defeat on Wednesday in Hamilton but will back up Andrew Porter from the bench at the weekend.

Coach Andy Farrell fielded an experimental team against the Maori but has gone firmly for experience in the side he hopes will grab Ireland's first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil. Johnny Sexton will win his 106th cap and captain the side from flyhalf with Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw making up a well-established center partnership outside him.

Keith Earls will win his 97th cap on the right-wing in the absence of Mack Hansen, who is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, while Peter O'Mahony returns as a starter on the blindside flank. New Zealand-born James Lowe will be on the other wing with Jamison Gibson Park starting at scrumhalf in the city where he was born and played for two years with the Auckland Blues.

James Ryan will take on the imposing All Blacks engine room in the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne after Iain Henderson was injured in training earlier this week. Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Dave Heffernan, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Cian Healy, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Bundee Aki

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022