Unlocking India's Export Potential: Bridging the Trade Gap with New Zealand

Indian exporters across key sectors such as agriculture, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and electronics could significantly expand their market share in New Zealand. A recent report by think tank GTRI has highlighted the sizeable trade imbalance between New Delhi and Wellington, largely overshadowed by Beijing.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, New Zealand imported over USD 10 billion of goods from China, compared to a mere USD 711 million from India. The report suggests Indian industries, ranging from processed foods to telecom equipment, have potential to capture a larger share of the New Zealand market under a favorable trade agreement.

The report underscores the need for India to harness Free Trade Agreements, along with strengthened export promotion, regulatory cooperation, and logistics improvements, to overcome existing trade disparities and unlock untapped market opportunities in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)