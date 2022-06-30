Adani Sportsline partners with IOA as principal sponsor for CWG, Asian Games, Paris 2024
This is the second time that the Adani Group has come on board with IOA.
Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, has become an official partner with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, and Paris Olympic Games 2024. This is the second time that the Adani Group has come on board with IOA. The earlier association was in 2021, when the group sponsored the Indian contingent during the Tokyo Olympics.
The partnership is an extension of the Adani Group's sports portfolio that focuses on building a world-class ecosystem to nurture sporting talent, accelerate the sports economy, and play the role of an enabler in India's journey to becoming a leading sporting nation. "We are delighted to welcome Adani Sportsline's participation in our journey of representing Indian athletes across the global platforms. Corporate participation will help emerging sports stars, allowing India to genuinely become a sporting nation," said IOA Secretary-General, Rajeev Mehta in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said, "It is our privilege to support our athletes' journeys in their quest to bring glory to India. We celebrate this journey through our initiative #GarvHai. The association with IOA is a natural extension of expressing our support for the Indian Contingent." Adani Sportsline has supported over 28 athletes through its athlete support initiative, #GarvHai, across a variety of sports. Six of these athletes represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and among them was wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who brought home a silver medal in the 57 kg division. Dahiya has been a part of the #GarvHai Initiative since 2019.
Adani Sportsline also owns teams with prominent Indian and global platforms, including Pro Kabaddi League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, Big Bout Boxing League, and International League T20 (Cricket). It also organises the annual Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which has now moved up to be among the top four marathons in India. (ANI)
