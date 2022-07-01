Left Menu

Pole vaulter Duplantis improves his own outdoor world record

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters 20 feet, 2 12 inches at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 20 feet, 4 inches, set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:26 IST
Pole vaulter Duplantis improves his own outdoor world record
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 — when he broke Sergey Bubka's 26-year-old outdoor record. Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year. The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion. He celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the home crowd at Stockholm's Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1912 Summer Games. “It's extra special that it's here in Stockholm,” Duplantis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022