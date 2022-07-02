Left Menu

Cricket-England lose Lees after Bumrah blitzes Broad

India's number 10 batsman Jasprit Bumrah rubbed salt into England's wounds when he cut loose against Stuart Broad who ended up bowling test cricket's most expensive over after conceding 35 runs off eight deliveries. Bumrah returned with the ball to breach Lees's defence, dismissing the opener for six before rain forced an early lunch with England on 16-1.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:23 IST
England lost opener Alex Lees early in their reply to India's first-innings of 416 on day two of the rearranged fifth test at Edgbaston on Saturday. India's number 10 batsman Jasprit Bumrah rubbed salt into England's wounds when he cut loose against Stuart Broad who ended up bowling test cricket's most expensive over after conceding 35 runs off eight deliveries.

Bumrah returned with the ball to breach Lees's defence, dismissing the opener for six before rain forced an early lunch with England on 16-1. Zak Crawley was batting on seven with England 400 runs behind.

Earlier, after India resumed on 338-7, overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja (104) completed his third test century, marking the milestone with his trademark bat-twirling celebration. The left-hander shared a 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant which dragged India back into the match.

Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami for his 550th test wicket and Anderson removed Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj to complete his five-wicket haul. Bumrah, leading the side in absence of Rohit Sharma who tested positive for COVID-19, remained unbeaten on 31 in his 16-ball cameo.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

