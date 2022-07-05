Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Sexton fit to play second test against All Blacks

Following the game, however, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell refused to rule Sexton out of the rest of the series as the flyhalf had passed the second of three HIAs. While Catt was relieved that Sexton would be available at the weekend he also praised the performance of his replacement, Joe Carbery, in Auckland.

Updated: 05-07-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:40 IST
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been passed fit to play in the second test of their three-match series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday. Sexton was taken off with a suspected concussion during their 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the series opener in Auckland last weekend but Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed the 36-year-old will be available for selection.

"Johnny is fine," Catt told reporters on Tuesday. "Johnny is fit, Johnny has passed every test that he needs to pass so from our point of view he's good to go."

Sexton was not allowed to return to the field on Saturday having failed an initial Head Injury Assessment (HIA). Following the game, however, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell refused to rule Sexton out of the rest of the series as the flyhalf had passed the second of three HIAs.

While Catt was relieved that Sexton would be available at the weekend he also praised the performance of his replacement, Joe Carbery, in Auckland. "(Sexton is) a massive cog in there but I think Joe came on and did well," said Catt.

"We got back up again and this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to what gets thrown at us and I think we've done that pretty well. So I hope it continues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

