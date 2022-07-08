Left Menu

Swimming-FINA to investigate after Canadian Harvey says she was drugged

Swimming's global governing body FINA said on Thursday it was in contact with Swimming Canada after Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of this year's World Championships.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:30 IST
Swimming-FINA to investigate after Canadian Harvey says she was drugged

Swimming's global governing body FINA said on Thursday it was in contact with Swimming Canada after Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of this year's World Championships. The 22-year-old Canadian wrote on Instagram that she woke up "completely lost" with "dozens of bruises" on her body after the incident, and was compelled to share her experience as "these situations sadly happen too many times".

"FINA is aware of the distressing media reports regarding Mary-Sophie Harvey and FINA is deeply concerned about her well-being," the organisation said in a written statement to Reuters. "In 2021, FINA adopted widespread measures aimed at safeguarding athletes and an Independent Investigation Officer will be assigned to investigate the matter further."

Harvey won a bronze medal in Budapest as part of Canada's 4x200 metres relay team at the world championships, which ended on June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022