Left Menu

5th Youth National Boxing C'ships: Asian champ Vishwanath Suresh, Chandigarh's Rohit Chamoli advance to QFs

Vishwanath, representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), thrashed Chandigarh's Sushant Kapoor 5-0 in the 48kg category

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:01 IST
5th Youth National Boxing C'ships: Asian champ Vishwanath Suresh, Chandigarh's Rohit Chamoli advance to QFs
The Quarterfinals were action packed. (Photo- BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh and Rohit Chamoli extended their impressive run to enter the men's quarter-finals by registering emphatic wins at the 5th Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships in Chennai. While Vishwanath, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), thrashed Chandigarh's Sushant Kapoor 5-0 in the 48kg category, 2021 Asian junior champion Rohit of Chandigarh outpunched Bhupendra Kumar of Uttar Pradesh by a similar margin in the 51 kg Last-16 contest.

Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg) was the other SSCB boxer to progress into the men's quarter-finals. He beat Manipur's Edipak Laishram Singh by unanimous decision. For Chandigarh, besides Rohit, Parineeta Sheoran also advanced to the Last-8 stage from women's section after securing an easy 5-0 win over Andhra Pradesh's Vyashnavi Nethala in the 48 kg category.

Meanwhile, six pugilists from Maharashtra, including four women, made their way into the quarter-finals on the third day of the event. Aarya Bartakke began the day for Maharashtra with a thrilling 3-2 win against Uttar Pradesh's Anamika Yadav in an intensely fought women's 57 kg pre-quarterfinal. Vaishnavi Waghmare (60kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg) and Sana Gonsalves (70kg), on the other hand, claimed comfortable wins.

Aditi beat Delhi's Khushi Sharma 5-0 while Vaishnavi and Sana notched up wins by Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) verdict against Chhattisgarh's Garima Sharma and Punjab's Darshpreet Kaur respectively. In the men's section, Umer Shaikh (48kg) and Usman Ansari (51kg) progressed into the quarter-finals from Maharashtra with contrasting wins. Umer had to work hard during his 4-1 win against Tamil Nadu's Yuveshwaran C. whereas Usman beat his opponent by 5-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Yamini Kanwar and Sunita were among the five women pugilists from Rajasthan who made their way into the quarter-finals. Both Yamini (48kg) and Sunita (52kg) clinched nail-biting victories. While Yamini got the better of Maharashtra's Janhavi Churi by a 3-2 margin, Sunita won by 4-1 against Gujarat's Sanjana Choudhary.

Anju (57kg), Isha Gurjar (63kg) and Reena (75kg) were the other boxers from Rajasthan to enter the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022