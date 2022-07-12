Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina lose five players to injury

Benjamin Urdapilleta is also out after failing to recover from a leg injury, the UAR said. Hooker Santiago Socino, prop Eduardo Bello, wing Mateo Carreras and the uncapped pair of Tomas Albornoz and Eliseo Morales have been added to the squad as cover for Saturday's third test at Santiago del Estero.

Reuters | Santiago Del Estero | Updated: 12-07-2022
  Argentina

Argentina have lost five more players to injury ahead of their decisive test against Scotland on Saturday, including captain Julian Montoya, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday. The home team already had to without the first-choice halfback pairing of Tomas Cubelli and Nicolas Sanchez after both tore muscles in the first test win over the Scots in San Salvador de Jujuy on July 2.

Now they must do without Montoya, Santiago Cordero, Domingo Miotti and Felipe Ezcurra, all hurt in last Saturday's 29-6 second test loss in Salta. Benjamin Urdapilleta is also out after failing to recover from a leg injury, the UAR said.

Hooker Santiago Socino, prop Eduardo Bello, wing Mateo Carreras and the uncapped pair of Tomas Albornoz and Eliseo Morales have been added to the squad as cover for Saturday's third test at Santiago del Estero. Albornoz is a flyhalf with Italian club Treviso while Morales a scrumhalf, who has just returned from Argentina's B team tour to Europe.

A new captain will only be announced when the line-up for the third test is decided on Thursday, the UAR added.

