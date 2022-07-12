Left Menu

Motor racing-Former F1 race director Masi leaves governing FIA

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport's biggest recent controversies.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:02 IST
Motor racing-Former F1 race director Masi leaves governing FIA

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport's biggest recent controversies. The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone.

Masi changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, a move that handed the title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen and denied Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth. He was replaced in February but had remained within the governing body, who had talked about offering him a new role.

A subsequent report into the Abu Dhabi race found in March that Masi had made a "human error" but acted in "good faith". The FIA said on Tuesday Masi had carried out his various functions "in a professional and dedicated manner" but had decided to return to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

He was appointed after the sudden death of Charlie Whiting, who had been race director for decades, in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022