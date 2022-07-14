Sports News Roundup: Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in drugs trial; Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels halt skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Young tames Old Course to take The Open clubhouse lead

Cameron Young carded an opening round eight-under 64 to grab the early clubhouse lead at the 150th British Open on Thursday, while Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy was on the charge as golfers attacked a defenceless Old Course. There had been worries in the run up to the season's final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the ancient layout vulnerable to low scoring and that's exactly what happened with early starters taking full advantage.

Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in drugs trial

A Russian basketball club director gave evidence in support of U.S. star Brittney Griner on Thursday in her third appearance in a Russian court on drugs charges carrying a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years. Defence lawyer Maria Blagovolina said UMMC Yekaterinburg club boss Maxim Ryabkov had testified to her good character during the hearing, which was closed to reporters.

Athletics-Omanyala optimistic of racing at worlds despite late visa

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala said he is "positive" that he will compete at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, despite receiving his visa to travel to the United States less than 24 hours before the event.

Omanyala, who is on the entry list for the 100 metres, initially announced that he would not take part because of a delay in getting a visa.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels halt skid

Shohei Ohtani gave up one run while striking out 12 in six innings on the mound, had a two-run triple at the plate and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani (9-4) has been nearly unhittable as of late, going 6-0 with a 0.45 ERA over his past six starts. When the Astros scored a run in the fourth inning Wednesday, Ohtani's scoreless innings streak (earned runs) ended at 31 2/3 innings.

Golf-McIlroy ready to get fiddly after fast start

Rory McIlroy was a happy man after starting his bid for a second British Open title with a smooth first-round 66 at St Andrews on Thursday. The world number two picked up four birdies on the front nine and two more around his only bogey at the 13th, before almost holing a long eagle putt on the final green to finish two shots behind pace-setter Cameron Young.

Cycling-Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains yellow

Britain's Tom Pidcock won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 165.1-km Alpine trek between Briancon and L'Alpe d'Huez on Thursday. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider prevailed from the day's breakaway with an attack 3.3 km into the final climb, a 13.8km effort at an average gradient of 8.1%.

Golf-Reigning champ Morikawa off the pace after bad day with putter

Reigning champion Collin Morikawa described his first round at St Andrews as a blur after struggling with his putter in a level-par 72 at the Open on Thursday. The 25-year-old Californian, who gave a masterclass in iron accuracy and clutch putting to win at Sandwich a year ago, never really got going as he fell off the early pace.

Ice hockey-Hockey Canada re-opens probe into alleged sexual assault

Hockey Canada said on Thursday it is re-opening an investigation into the alleged sexual assault by some members of the country's 2018 world junior team as part of a plan to eliminate a "culture of toxic behaviour" within the sport. Any of the players in question who do not participate in the investigation, which will be led by an independent third party, will be banned from all Hockey Canada activities and programs effective immediately, the national governing body said.

Tennis-Serena Williams set to play Toronto event in August

Serena Williams has decided to compete next month in Toronto, having returned to action two weeks ago at Wimbledon after a year away from competition, tournament organisers said on Thursday. Williams, who suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit this year, elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw of the Aug. 6-15 National Bank Open for the first time since her run to the 2019 final.

Golf-'Let it go dude', Mickelson plays down LIV switch

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, two of the biggest names to join the rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series, played down suggestions they had received a hostile reception during the first round of the British Open on Thursday. Briton Poulter was booed on the first tee before shooting a three-under-par 69 and Mickelson was unfazed by his decision not to attend the pre-tournament champions dinner.

