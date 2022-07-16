Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Napoli

Chelsea have completed the signing of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. British media reported that Chelsea paid a fee in the region of 32 million pounds ($37.93 million) for the 31-year-old, who becomes the London side's second summer signing after Raheem Sterling.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 10:27 IST
Soccer-Chelsea sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Napoli
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea has completed the signing of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

British media reported that Chelsea paid a fee in the region of 32 million pounds ($37.93 million) for the 31-year-old, who becomes the London side's second summer signing after Raheem Sterling. "I'm very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea," Koulibaly said in a statement. "It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League.

"Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them." Chelsea lost center-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen earlier in the close season, and Koulibaly's edition will come as a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Koulibaly made 317 appearances for Napoli after joining Belgian club Genk in 2014, winning two trophies and cementing his place among some of the top defenders in Italy. He was included in the Serie A Team of the Year four times and named the league's best defender in 2018-19.

Koulibaly also spoke out against racism during his time at Napoli after he was subjected to abuse by crowds on several occasions. "Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world's elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea," said new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly.

"A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole." Chelsea, who finished third last season, is currently in the United States on a pre-season tour. They kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022