Motor racing-Verstappen will not ease up despite points gap
"I still want to win more races and that’s what we’ll try to do as a team." Verstappen, who battled for the title all the way with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton last year, has had a much easier time in 2022. "Second of all I don’t really care about the points gap. "For me it’s all about trying to be perfect every single weekend."
Red Bull's Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will not be resting on his laurels even if he may not need to win again to clinch the title after Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The Dutchman has a 63-point lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ahead of the Hungaroring weekend.
Leclerc crashed out while leading last week in France but Ferrari are hoping to fire back with a one-two in what will be the last race before the August holiday, with nine rounds remaining after that. Verstappen said he would not be making it easy.
"It's not something that once you have that gap that you start to relax or something," he told reporters on Thursday. "I still want to win more races and that's what we'll try to do as a team."
Verstappen, who battled for the title all the way with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton last year, has had a much easier time in 2022. He has won seven races this season to three for Leclerc, who has retired from the lead in as many races thanks to mistakes and misfortunes.
"If you know me, first of all, I will not be laying on the beach," said Verstappen when asked about the break. "Second of all I don't really care about the points gap.
"For me it's all about trying to be perfect every single weekend."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Hamilton aims for another first as 300th race looms
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton seeks a big result in milestone 300th race
Motor racing-Hamilton says one F1 team stalling on his diversity charter
Motor racing-Red Bull and Ferrari are in their own league, says Hamilton
Hamilton hopes to mark 300th F1 race with 1st win of season