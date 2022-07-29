Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Birmingham opening ceremony breathes life into doomed Games

A Commonwealth Games that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire's colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham's moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.

Soccer-Former Arsenal captain and manager Neill dies aged 80

Former Arsenal captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Neill, who joined Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 1959, made 275 appearances in an 11-year career with the London club. He was appointed captain when he was 20, becoming the youngest player to lead Arsenal.

Soccer-England's Lionesses are a 'very special' team, says former boss Neville

Former England women's coach Phil Neville said he was proud of the Lionesses and hailed the team that will contest Sunday's Euro 2022 final against Germany as "very special". Hosts England waltzed past Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, with a 4-0 win on Tuesday and will face the eight-times European champions at Wembley in the highest attended edition of the tournament.

No deal yet with U.S. on Griner swap for arms dealer Bout, Russia says

Russia said on Thursday there was no deal yet with the United States on swapping detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and a former Marine for an imprisoned Russian called by American prosecutors one of the world's most prolific arms dealers. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release American citizens held in Russia. A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

DE Carlos Dunlap signing with Chiefs

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. Drew Rosenhaus said the contract is worth up to $8 million for the 33-year-old veteran.

Cowboys signing USFL MVP WR KaVontae Turpin

The Dallas Cowboys are signing wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player. He led the USFL in receiving yards (540) and punt-return average (15.3) and was the only player to score a touchdown on a kickoff return as he helped the New Jersey Generals post a 9-1 record in the regular season.

Motor racing-Vettel will leave F1 with respect and affection

Sebastian Vettel's greatest success is a distant memory but the four times world champion will leave Formula One at the end of this year with more fans than he had in his heyday. Vettel won his last title with Red Bull almost a decade ago while it has been nearly three years since the 35-year-old German, then at Ferrari, last won a race.

WTA roundup: Nao Hibino upsets defending champ in Prague

Japan's Nao Hibino upset No. 2 seed and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, rallying for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 second-round win on Thursday at the Prague Open. Ranked No. 251 in the world, Hibino saved 15 of 22 break points and converted six of her 12 break chances against the home favorite. Krejcikova held 3-1 and 5-3 leads in the second set before letting the match slip away.

NFL-Cardinals QB Murray slams 'disrespectful' discussion of his work ethic

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Thursday called the current conversation around his work ethic "disrespectful" in light of a clause in his new contract that requires him to study game film. The 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a massive $230.5 million contract extension with Arizona last week which stipulates that he must spend four independent hours each week watching film.

Motor racing-Vettel's departure throws another seat into the F1 ring

Sebastian Vettel's retirement announcement sent Formula One's 'Who goes where?' guessing game into overdrive at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday, with a fistful of names tipped as a possible replacement at Aston Martin. The four times world champion leaves a team near the bottom of the standings but with big ambitions and Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll determined to turn them into title contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)