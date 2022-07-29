CWG: India schedule on Day 2
Following is India's schedule for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.
All times in IST. Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm) Artistic Gymnastics: Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm) Athletics: Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm) Badminton: Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm) Boxing: 54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm) 66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday) 86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday) Squash: Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm) Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm) Table Tennis: Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm) Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm) Cycling: Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm) Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm) Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm) Hockey: Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm) Weightlifting: Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm) Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm) Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm) Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday) Lawn Bowls: Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm) Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday) Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).
