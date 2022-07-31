Left Menu

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on day 3

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 08:15 IST
Following is India's schedule for Sunday at the Commonwealth Games.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Swimming: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm) Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm) Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm) Badminton Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards Women's T20 Cricket: India versus Pakistan (3.30pm) Boxing: 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm) 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm) 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday) Hockey (Men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards) Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards) Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm) Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm) Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm) Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm) Squash: Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards) Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm) Table Tennis: Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm Lawn Bowl: Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm) Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

