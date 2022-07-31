Left Menu

Leipzig signs Germany defender Raum from Hoffenheim

Leipzig signed Germany left back David Raum from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract Sunday after a breakout season saw him become one of the Bundesligas top defenders.Hoffenheim only signed Raum from second-tier Greuther Frth a year ago.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:44 IST
Leipzig signs Germany defender Raum from Hoffenheim
  • Country:
  • Germany

Leipzig signed Germany left back David Raum from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract Sunday after a breakout season saw him become one of the Bundesliga's top defenders.

Hoffenheim only signed Raum from second-tier Greuther Fürth a year ago. He had 13 assists in his first season in the top division and made nine appearances for Germany as a key player in coach Hansi Flick's shakeup of the team.

Kicker magazine reported the transfer is worth 26 million euros ($26.6 million) with a possible further 2 million euros ($2.05 million) in bonuses. That would make Raum by far Leipzig's biggest signing of the summer, ahead of the reported 12 million euros ($12.3 million) paid for Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager.

The 24-year-old Raum had another four years remaining on his Hoffenheim contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022