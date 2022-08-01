Left Menu

Participants happy with arrangements for Chess Olympiad: AICF president

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:51 IST
Participants happy with arrangements for Chess Olympiad: AICF president
Sanjay Kapoor, AICF president. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor thanked the Central government and Tamil Nadu government for their support in the successful organisation of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The ongoing Olympiad, taking place in India for the first time, will be played till August 10.

"I am thankful to both the governments, Centre and Tamil Nadu government. The participants are very happy with the way we have hosted this event in Chennai. I would also like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for their support in organising the Chess Olympiad," Kapoor told ANI. All the six Indian Teams in the fray in both sections of the 44th Chess Olympiad being played at Mamallapuram, Chennai won their matches to maintain a clean slate on Sunday.

The India A Team ranked second beat Greece with a 3-1 score, Team B trounced Switzerland 4-0 and Team C beat Iceland 3-1. The Indian women won their third-round matches to keep up perfect scores. India A defeated England 3-1, India B scored over Indonesia 3-1 and India C beat Austria 2.5-1.5. The highlight of the day's round was Ramesh Babu Praggnanandhaa playing for Team B and wriggling out of an inferior position, which appeared totally lost at one point against Swiss grandmaster Yannick Pelletier.

The teenager without giving up, continued to pose problems, making it difficult for his opponent to find a winning way. Pelletier short on time missed his way and ended on the losing side on the 67th turn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022