Participants happy with arrangements for Chess Olympiad: AICF president

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor thanked the Central government and Tamil Nadu government for their support in the successful organisation of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The ongoing Olympiad, taking place in India for the first time, will be played till August 10.

"I am thankful to both the governments, Centre and Tamil Nadu government. The participants are very happy with the way we have hosted this event in Chennai. I would also like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for their support in organising the Chess Olympiad," Kapoor told ANI. All the six Indian Teams in the fray in both sections of the 44th Chess Olympiad being played at Mamallapuram, Chennai won their matches to maintain a clean slate on Sunday.

The India A Team ranked second beat Greece with a 3-1 score, Team B trounced Switzerland 4-0 and Team C beat Iceland 3-1. The Indian women won their third-round matches to keep up perfect scores. India A defeated England 3-1, India B scored over Indonesia 3-1 and India C beat Austria 2.5-1.5. The highlight of the day's round was Ramesh Babu Praggnanandhaa playing for Team B and wriggling out of an inferior position, which appeared totally lost at one point against Swiss grandmaster Yannick Pelletier.

The teenager without giving up, continued to pose problems, making it difficult for his opponent to find a winning way. Pelletier short on time missed his way and ended on the losing side on the 67th turn. (ANI)

