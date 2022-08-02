Left Menu

Cricket-England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s and tests

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour.

England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 and three test matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour. After the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December, PCB said in a statement.

"We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visits us for the first time since 2005," Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said.

