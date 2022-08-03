Left Menu

President Murmu congratulates Indian badminton team for winning silver medal in CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said the skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable.Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for the silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 09:17 IST
President Murmu congratulates Indian badminton team for winning silver medal in CWG
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said ''the skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable''.

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for the silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Srikanth lost to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng in three games to put the defending champions on the backfoot in the final. P V Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women's singles, while the men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the opening doubles. ''Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event #CommonwealthGames. The skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players,'' the president tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

