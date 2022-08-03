Soccer-Norway appoint Hege Riise as women's national team coach

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said it has appointed Hege Riise to take over as coach of the women's national team following their group stage exit from the European Champioship. Riise, who won the World Cup, European Championship and an Olympic gold medal as a player, would be presented at a news conference later on Wednesday, the NFF said in a statement.

Riise, who coached Britain's women's team at the Tokyo Olympics, replaces Swede Martin Sjogren, who departed the role swiftly after his side suffered an 8-0 defeat against Euro 2022 hosts and eventual winners England. No details of the length of the 53-year-old Riise's contract were announced.

