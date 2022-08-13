Left Menu

Schopman's hands-on approach has bought the best out of me: Jyoti

Indian womens hockey team forward Jyoti says chief coach Janneke Schopmans hands-on approach has helped her to make drastic improvements as she won a bronze medal on debut at the Commonwealth Games.The 22-year-old was part of the Indian womens hockey team that returned to India after clinching a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:29 IST
Schopman's hands-on approach has bought the best out of me: Jyoti
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti says chief coach Janneke Schopman's hands-on approach has helped her to make drastic improvements as she won a bronze medal on debut at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old was part of the Indian women's hockey team that returned to India after clinching a memorable bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, ending a 16-year medal drought at the quadrennial event. ''The players and coaching staff have really helped me improve my game. Now I feel a lot more confident while carrying the ball and my off the ball movement has improved drastically,'' she said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

''The coaching staff have also given me a lot of confidence to try something different and creative on the field.'' On the influence of Schopman, Jyoti said: ''Janneke has helped me improve my game. She has taught me how to make the game simple and easy for myself, I do not ponder on the ball anymore and look to move it as swiftly as possible. ''Her hands-on approach during practice sessions has bought out the best of my abilities.'' Talking about her maiden appearance at the mega sporting event, Jyoti said: ''Commonwealth Games was especially important for me because this was my first appearance for the team at a multi-discipline event. ''Winning the bronze medal filled us up with an immense sense of pride and joy and is a true reward for everyone's efforts connected to the team. The bronze medal has surely made this outing doubly special for me.'' The women's team claimed the bronze medal after pulling off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over New Zealand after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

''My whole experience of the Games was amazing. We won our matches against Ghana, Wales and Canada but lost to England in the group stages. I also understood that losing and winning will always be an important part of any tournament,'' she said.

''We were not favourites for a medal at the CWG 2022, but we were able to clinch the bronze medal despite all the external doubt that is why this achievement is so special as we exceeded everyone's expectations.'' ''It is an honour for me to be part of this Indian Women's Hockey squad, and I hope we keep improving so that we can do even better at the next tournament.'' PTI ATK APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022