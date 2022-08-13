Left Menu

It's important to receive motivation from country's PM: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after meeting PM Modi

Indian women's cricket team scripted history as they clinched their maiden silver medal in the Edgbaston Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 16:43 IST
It's important to receive motivation from country's PM: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after meeting PM Modi
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with them, they felt like the entire country is supporting them and appreciating their hard work. Indian women's cricket team scripted history as they clinched their maiden silver medal in the Edgbaston Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a brave knock of 65 runs but was unable to save India from the hands of defeat as Australia won the match by nine runs to clinch the Commonwealth Games 2022 title. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted the Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian contingent at his residence and praised the contribution of the athletes in making the country proud.

"It's quite important to receive motivation from the country's PM. When PM Modi speaks with us, it feels like the entire country is supporting us & that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It's a big achievement for our cricket team," Harmanpreet Kaur told ANI. India finished 4th in the medal tally winning a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022