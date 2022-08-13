Swimming-Romania's Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European championships
Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle to win gold in a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome on Saturday. The 17-year-old sliced 0.5 seconds off the old mark set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo in the same Foro Italico pool at the 2009 world championships in the era of bodysuits.
Hungarian Kristof Milak finished second in 47.47 while Italy's Alessandro Miressi was third in 47.63.
