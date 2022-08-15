Left Menu

Tennis-Haddad Maia hoping to inspire next generation of Brazilian tennis players

Haddad Maia said she was feeling the love from her nation and praised supporters for creating an atmosphere at the final that was similar to that of a soccer match. "I think Brazilians are not used to screaming for tennis.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 10:51 IST
Tennis-Haddad Maia hoping to inspire next generation of Brazilian tennis players
Beatriz Haddad Maia Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia said she was hoping to inspire the soccer-mad country's youth into taking up tennis after breaking into the top 20 of the women's world rankings. Haddad Maia's dream run in the Canadian Open came to an end on Sunday as she was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-3 by Simona Halep in the final, but her performances in Toronto have propelled her up the rankings into 16th place.

"We are not a lot of players from (South America) because, you know, it is less opportunities, it is less tournaments," Haddad Maia, who this week became the first Brazilian to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 event, told reporters. "The tennis, the mentality and the culture are different there. It's not easy being a Brazilian to play here and to build our tennis level around the tour.

"Now I hope I can help children to make their dreams come true, to believe in themselves. Because if I'm now here top 20, they can be here as well." Brazil have had successful tennis players in the past, with Maria Bueno having won multiple Grand Slam women's titles prior to the Open era's beginning in 1968, while Gustavo Kuerten won the men's French Open on three occasions, the last one in 2001.

Many spectators at Sunday's final were wearing Brazil's iconic canary yellow soccer jersey, and Haddad Maia's success has also caught the attention of Brazilian soccer hero Pele, who wrote her a message of support on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ChPuztKOHmg ahead of the match. Haddad Maia said she was feeling the love from her nation and praised supporters for creating an atmosphere at the final that was similar to that of a soccer match.

"I think Brazilians are not used to screaming for tennis. Sometimes they scream a little bit more," Haddad Maia said. "They think they are in a soccer game. But, yeah, it's funny, because everybody wants to give me the energy. "And I was happy to hear a lot of Bia's, come on Bia, vamos Bia, keep fighting. It's special to feel that everybody in Brazil is watching on TV. And it's like following tennis because of me. I feel very proud and thankful because of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022