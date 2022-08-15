Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2022 22:19 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.
Austin in a statement said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue with a normal work schedule but be doing it from home.
Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden in person on July 29.
