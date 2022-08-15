Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 22:16 IST
Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Austin in a statement said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue with a normal work schedule but be doing it from home.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden in person on July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

