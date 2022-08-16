Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves agree club-record fee for Portugal midfielder Nunes - reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around 38 million pounds ($45.75 million), British media reported on Tuesday. Nunes made 50 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season as they finished second in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:07 IST
Soccer-Wolves agree club-record fee for Portugal midfielder Nunes - reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around 38 million pounds ($45.75 million), British media reported on Tuesday. According to the reports, Wolves could pay Sporting a further 4.2 million pounds in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

The transfer fee would surpass the 35 million pounds Wolves paid for forwarding Fabio Silva in 2020. Nunes made 50 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season as they finished second in Portugal's Primeira Liga. He made his senior debut for Portugal in 2021 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal.

After a defeat and a draw in their first two games of the new Premier League season, Wolves next travel to face Tottenham Hotspur. ($1 = 0.8306 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022