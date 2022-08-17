Soccer-Brighton sign Estupinan from Villarreal
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club said https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/2746649/pervis-estupinan-joins-from-villarreal on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Estupinan has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. Brighton did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
"We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth," Brighton head coach Graham Potter said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ecuador
- Brighton
- Premier League club
- Marc Cucurella
- Chelsea
ALSO READ
Analysts expect swift resolution to Ecuador-Perenco dispute
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador's president orders removal of state oil company's manager
Soccer-Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton
Sports News Roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7; Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton and more
Soccer-Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton