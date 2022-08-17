Left Menu

Tennis-Injured Monfils ruled out of US Open

Monfils, who reached the semi-finals of the 2016 U.S. Open, flew back to Europe and said medical examinations have shown that he would not be able to participate at the year's final Grand Slam, the main draw of which starts on Aug. 29. "I am forced to undergo a new period of treatment before being able to resume tournaments," he said on Twitter.

Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the U.S. Open due to a foot injury the Frenchman suffered last week in Montreal, the world number 22 said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of sixth in 2016, returned to the Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a small operation for a right foot injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

