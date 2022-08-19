Left Menu

South Africa completes innings defeat of England in 1st test

PTI | London | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:59 IST
South Africa completes innings defeat of England in 1st test
England was given a reality check in its new era under Ben Stokes as the team fell to defeat by South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days in the first test at Lord's on Friday.

After taking a lead of 161 runs into the second innings, the Proteas dismissed England for 149 in 37.4 overs and went 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.

Under new captain Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, England had swept a series 3-0 against New Zealand in June and also beaten India in a Test in July by taking an aggressive approach to its batting.

That didn't work against South Africa and its hostile pace attack. England lost its 20 wickets in the match in a total of 82.4 overs.

The South Africans resumed on 289-7 on Day 3 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour's play.

England didn't even make it to tea.

The second test starts Thursday in Manchester. AP KHS KHS

