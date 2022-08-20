Left Menu

Soccer-Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

Earlier, Maddison had put Leicester ahead after he whipped the ball around the Southampton wall from a free-kick and found the bottom corner of the net, marking his second goal in three games.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:30 IST

Southampton came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at the King Power Stadium, as Che Adams scored twice after coming off the bench. Following a goalless first half, Leicester took the lead in the 54th minute with a free-kick from James Maddison but super-sub Adams scored in the 68th and 84th minute to seal Southampton's first win of the season.

Adams scored nine minutes after coming off the bench, finding the target with a low strike following a long throw-in, while the hosts were left to rue their poor defending. The Leicester-born Scotland forward then completed his double with an acrobatic effort as he volleyed home a cross from James Ward-Prowse, prompting boos around the King Power Stadium.

Adams almost bagged a hat-trick in stoppage time, but his shot rebounded off the post.

