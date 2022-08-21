Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'People forget about you fast': Garcia stays in the moment after Pegula win

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was left with "mixed feelings" after reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final in four years at the Cincinnati Open, saying tennis can be a difficult sport where players are often forgotten easily owing to poor form. Garcia, who came through the qualifiers in Cincinnati, downed seventh seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 7-5 on Friday to set up a last-four clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

Motorcycling-Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini clinched his first MotoGP pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after producing a blistering final lap at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Bastianini's late surge put him 0.024 seconds ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, while Bagnaia's team Jack Miller came third as Ducati completed a front row lockout.

Boxing-Ali takes only a minute to win first female pro fight in Saudi

British-Somali super-bantamweight Ramla Ali took little more than a minute on Saturday to win the first sanctioned female professional boxing bout held in Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old stopped Crystal Garcia Nova after one minute and five seconds of the first round in Jeddah with a smacking right hand to the chin, sending the Dominican's mouthguard flying out of the ring.

Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win

Arsenal opened a Premier League campaign with three successive wins for the first time in 18 years after Martin Odegaard's brace fired them to a classy 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur had earlier moved top as Harry Kane's 250th goal for the club sealed a gritty 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tennis-Misfiring Kvitova beats Keys to reach Cincinnati final

Petra Kvitova overcame a sluggish start and 10 double faults to beat Madison Keys 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the final of the Cincinnati Open. In the day's first match on a muggy Centre Court, a misfiring Kvitova had trouble getting into gear but produced some of her best tennis when it mattered by breaking the American favourite to start the third set and again to clinch a spot in Sunday's final.

Soccer-Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following reports that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during last weekend's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge. The BBC reported that the incident took place when South Korea international Son went to take a corner in the second half of the Aug. 14 game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Soccer-Conte hails team man Kane as striker hits personal milestones

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane notched up yet more personal milestones with the winning goal in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday but manager Antonio Conte said the forward remains the ultimate team player. Kane moved above Sergio Aguero into fourth on the list of all-time Premier League scorers with 185 goals and at the same time set a record in the competition for goals for a single team. He also reached 250 in all competitions for Tottenham.

Tennis-Medvedev and Tsitsipas defuse American bombers to set up Cincinnati showdown

World number one Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open. Medvedev, champion in Cincinnati in 2019, sharpened his game for his upcoming U.S. Open title defence with a 7-6 (1) 6-3 win over 11th seeded Fritz, while Tsitsipas could manage only a single break chance in a three set slugfest with Isner but it was enough to clinch a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 victory.

MLB roundup: Braves win opener of World Series rematch

Austin Riley hit a three-run homer Friday night for the surging Atlanta Braves, who beat the visiting Houston Astros 6-2 in the first game between the clubs since last October's World Series. The Braves, who defeated the Astros in six games last year to clinch their first title since 1995, have won 10 of their past 11 games. The Astros lost for just the third time in nine games.

Soccer-Kane sets record with Tottenham winner against Wolves

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table. Tottenham were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal.

