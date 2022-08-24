Left Menu

Soccer-Crawley wanted it more than us, says Fulham boss Silva after League Cup exit

"Congratulations to them, from the first minute they wanted it more than us, and after that we lost a little bit of control in the game, started to make some mistakes, and they scored, which made it more difficult for us." Crawley manager Kevin Betsy described their win as "unbelievable".

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 07:36 IST
Fulham manager Marco Silva said Crawley Town showed more desire than his Premier League team in Tuesday's League Cup second-round clash, where they were knocked out after a 2-0 defeat away to the fourth-tier side. Silva made 10 changes for the trip to Broadfield Stadium as Fulham, who are seventh in the top-flight after three matches, were beaten by Crawley, who are 84 places lower on the English ladder.

"It was a bad performance, definitely, and of course the result as well," Silva said. "It puts us out of a competition that we wanted to win. "Congratulations to them, from the first minute they wanted it more than us, and after that we lost a little bit of control in the game, started to make some mistakes, and they scored, which made it more difficult for us."

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy described their win as "unbelievable". "Little Crawley Town beating Premier League Fulham... What we have done is phenomenal," Betsy told the BBC. "We had a plan of how we wanted to play and that will be our blueprint going forward."

