Cricket-Disney Star to broadcast ICC events in India to end of 2027

Disney Star will broadcast International Cricket Council (ICC) events in India after bagging the digital rights to both men's and women's global competitions through to the end of 2027, the sport's governing body announced on Saturday. The ICC said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/2762748 that Disney Star won the rights following a single round, sealed-bid process, adding that the deal had yielded a "significant uplift" to the rights fee from the previous cycle.

The tender, bidding and evaluation process began in June. "We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

In June, Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the popular Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition for 235.75 billion Indian rupees ($3 billion) after a three-day online auction. ($1 = 79.9610 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)