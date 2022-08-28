Left Menu

Scott Dunlap leads PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge

Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge.

The 59-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic.

''A little putter change that's helped this week," Dunlap said. ''Yesterday was a little better ball-striking-wise, too. So you never know when something like this is going to happen. But a joy it is. Nowadays, just day a time.'' Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and Brett Quigley were a stroke back. Stricker shot 64, Harrington 66 and Quigley 68.

''I finally made some putts," Stricker said. "And I got to give credit to my pal Jerry. Jerry Kelly. Yeah, I gave him a putting lesson a couple months ago, and (wife) Nicki and him worked on me last night, and they noticed a couple things that I wasn't doing very well.'' Harrington won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

''I'm in a good place going into tomorrow," Harrington said. "Hopefully, more of what I saw today or last week will go nicely tomorrow." Ernie Els (67) was 9 under with Duffy Waldorf (66) and Stephen Ames (69).

First-round leader Fred Funk shot a 75 a day after bettering his age by a stroke with a 65. He was tied for 26th at 4 under.

