PCB to donate part of gate money from England T20 series towards PM Relief Fund for flood victims

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday said it will donate a substantial part of its gate money earnings from the T20 series against England towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the country's flood affected victims.

A PCB official said the board will calculate the expected earnings from gate money in the series and then donate a substantial amount by next week, which will later be reconciled when the series is held.

The relief fund has been set up to help thousands of people who are rendered homeless due to destruction and deaths caused by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan.

The PCB, in an official statement, said that the gate earnings from the first T20I against England will be donated to the fund.

Pakistan is due to play a seven-match T20 series against England with the first game scheduled to be held at the National Stadium here. Around 1000 people have been killed in rain related incidents in Pakistan since June with thousands left homeless. The PCB urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show solidarity with all those affected by the calamity. ''We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless. As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations,'' PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said. England will play seven T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Karachi will stage matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on September 28, 30 and October 2. England will return in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

