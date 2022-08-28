Dominant Max Verstappen storms to Belgian Grand Prix victory

Max Verstappen won the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix from P15 on the grid in a Red Bull one-two backed up by Sergio Perez, while pole-sitter Carlos Sainz finished P3 for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso knotted at Les Combes on Lap 1, leaving the Mercedes driver out of the race.

The restart saw Verstappen line up eighth while Sainz led Perez-Leclerc having had to pit for mediums with a tear-off in his brake duct. Verstappen made quick work of the cars ahead, sweeping into P3 by Lap 8 with only Perez and Sainz to beat. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the opening lap after his Mercedes crashed with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

Pole-sitter Carlos Sainz held off Mercedes' George Russell to clinch third, while his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc finished sixth after a calamitous decision. "It was quite a hectic first lap to try and stay out of trouble," said Verstappen in an official statement.

"So many things were happening in front of me. But once we settled in after the Safety Car, the car was really on rails, we picked the right places to pass people and we could look after our tyres and that is how we made our way forward," he added. "After that, once we were in the lead it was all about managing everything - but this whole weekend has been incredible. It's been a weekend I couldn't imagine before, but I think we want more of them, so keep working hard," said Max Verstappen, Red Bull. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)