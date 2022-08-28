Left Menu

Dominant Max Verstappen storms to Belgian Grand Prix victory

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the opening lap after his Mercedes crashed with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:15 IST
Dominant Max Verstappen storms to Belgian Grand Prix victory
Max Verstappen (Photo: Formula 1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Max Verstappen won the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix from P15 on the grid in a Red Bull one-two backed up by Sergio Perez, while pole-sitter Carlos Sainz finished P3 for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso knotted at Les Combes on Lap 1, leaving the Mercedes driver out of the race.

The restart saw Verstappen line up eighth while Sainz led Perez-Leclerc having had to pit for mediums with a tear-off in his brake duct. Verstappen made quick work of the cars ahead, sweeping into P3 by Lap 8 with only Perez and Sainz to beat. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the opening lap after his Mercedes crashed with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

Pole-sitter Carlos Sainz held off Mercedes' George Russell to clinch third, while his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc finished sixth after a calamitous decision. "It was quite a hectic first lap to try and stay out of trouble," said Verstappen in an official statement.

"So many things were happening in front of me. But once we settled in after the Safety Car, the car was really on rails, we picked the right places to pass people and we could look after our tyres and that is how we made our way forward," he added. "After that, once we were in the lead it was all about managing everything - but this whole weekend has been incredible. It's been a weekend I couldn't imagine before, but I think we want more of them, so keep working hard," said Max Verstappen, Red Bull. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022