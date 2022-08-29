Left Menu

Cycling-Kenyan cyclist Kangangi dies after crash in Vermont

Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi, 33, died after a crash at high speed during the Overland gravel race in the U.S. state of Vermont on Saturday, his Team Amani said in a statement. Sule was a giant. "Vermont Overland is completely heartbroken," its organiser, Ansel Dickey, said in a statement.

"Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son," the team said in a statement on Sunday. "Gaping holes are left when giants fall. Sule was a giant. "Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realisation of his dream."

Amani's John Kariuki won Saturday's race while team mate Jordan Schleck finished third. "Vermont Overland is completely heartbroken," its organiser, Ansel Dickey, said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya."

