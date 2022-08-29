Cycling-Kenyan cyclist Kangangi dies after crash in Vermont
Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi, 33, died after a crash at high speed during the Overland gravel race in the U.S. state of Vermont on Saturday, his Team Amani said in a statement. Sule was a giant. "Vermont Overland is completely heartbroken," its organiser, Ansel Dickey, said in a statement.
Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi, 33, died after a crash at high speed during the Overland gravel race in the U.S. state of Vermont on Saturday, his Team Amani said in a statement. The 59-mile (95-km) dirt road race includes almost 7,000 feet (2,134 m) of climbing, according to the event's website.
"Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son," the team said in a statement on Sunday. "Gaping holes are left when giants fall. Sule was a giant. "Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realisation of his dream."
Amani's John Kariuki won Saturday's race while team mate Jordan Schleck finished third. "Vermont Overland is completely heartbroken," its organiser, Ansel Dickey, said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's state funeral - Nikkei
Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital
U.S. lawmakers arrives in Taiwan amid China tensions
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
Wall St Week Ahead-Soft landing hopes for U.S. economy brighten outlook on stocks