Left Menu

Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick gun in playoffs, Telugu Todhas register biggest win

The league's top attacker and defender, Ramji Kashyap of Chennai Quick Guns defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported superbly by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:58 IST
Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick gun in playoffs, Telugu Todhas register biggest win
Avhdut Patil (Telugu Yodhas in Blue) (Credit: Ultimate Kho Kho. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Quick Guns booked a place in the semifinals of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho on Monday. Telugu Yodhas also register a win over Gujarat Giants following a dominant performance. The in-form Ramji Kashyap's all-around show and P Narsayya's brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis. For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.

Amit Patil-led Chennai Quick Guns became the third team to secure a playoff berth. The league's top attacker and defender, Ramji Kashyap of Chennai Quick Guns defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported superbly by Narsayya who added 14 points for the winning team with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas registered the biggest win of Ultimate Kho Kho with a score of 88-21, thanks to Avdhut Patil's impressive defence of six minutes and eight seconds. He, along with skipper Pratik Waikar, first scored eight points together and then added eight more bonuses single-handedly to the team's tally. Telugu Yoddhas finished the first innings with a lead of 45 points at a 53-8 score. Avdhut Patil's brilliant performance helped his team hand a thrashing 88-21 defeat to Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra.

The win also helped Telugu Yoddhas progress into the knockouts by ending Mumbai Khiladis' hopes of a Last-4 place. Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have already entered the playoffs. Mumbai Khiladis will face Odisha Juggernauts while Chennai Quick Guns will square off against Rajasthan Warriors on August 30.

Odisha Juggernauts lead the points table with 21 points from eight matches, winning seven of them. Playoffs will begin on September 2 with eliminator and qualifier one while qualifier two will take place the next day. The final will be played on September 4.

Ultimate Kho Kho, India's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022