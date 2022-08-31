HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 2245 RUBLEV AND SINNER STRETCHED TO FIVE SETS

Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev blew a two-set lead against Laslo Djere and was made to work hard for his 7-6(5) 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-4 victory in a match that lasted more than 3-1/2 hours. Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner's first round match also lasted over 3-1/2 hours as he outlasted Germany's Daniel Altmaier 5-7 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-1.

2108 VAN UYTVANCK KNOCKS OUT VENUS WILLIAMS Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck beat 42-year-old Venus Williams 6-1 7-6(5) to advance to the second round, a day after the American's sister and doubles partner Serena advanced.

"It's always an honour to play a legend. ...I was so happy to play her on Arthur Ashe, I had goosebumps," Van Uytvanck said. 1936 RYBAKINA KNOCKED OUT BY QUALIFIER

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was knocked out in straight sets by French qualifier Clara Burel, going down 6-4 6-4 after making 37 unforced errors. 1850 STEPHENS LEADS AMERICAN CHARGE

Former champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. In the men's draw, Americans John Isner and Brandon Nakashima advanced with straight sets wins over Federico Delbonis and Pavel Kotov, respectively.

1844 ALCARAZ THROUGH AFTER BAEZ RETIRES INJURED Third seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round after his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez retired with an injury when he was down 7-5 7-5 2-0.

"Nobody wanted to see a match end like this... Sebastian's a great player, he fought until the last point," Alcaraz said. 1749 PLISKOVA, PEGULA AND MUGURUZA ADVANCE

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 while twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5).

1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes.

Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison. 1506 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

