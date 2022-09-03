Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea youngster Broja signs new deal until 2028

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2028, the London team announced on Friday. Broja, 20, was reportedly on the radar of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton during the close season but has committed his future to Chelsea after breaking into the first-team in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 02:16 IST
Soccer-Chelsea youngster Broja signs new deal until 2028

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2028, the London team announced on Friday.

Broja, 20, was reportedly on the radar of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton during the close season but has committed his future to Chelsea after breaking into the first-team in the opening weeks of the new campaign. "I'm lost for words really just thinking about it. It's the club I've dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love," Broja told https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/new-contract-for-broja Chelsea's website.

"I've been here since I was a boy so it's a surreal feeling for me and my family." The Albania international spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals in 38 games in all competitions. He has made three substitute appearances for Chelsea this term.

Chelsea also announced the transfer of 28-year-old forward Michy Batshuayi to Turkish side Fenerbahce on a two-year contract with the option of an extra 12 months. The Belgian, who was at Besiktas last season in the latest of a series of loans, netted 25 goals in 77 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Olympique de Marseille in 2016.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, languishing in 10th place with seven points from five games, host West Ham United on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022