Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.Sri Lanka chased down the target of 176 with five balls to spare with useful contributions from Kushal Mendis 36, Pathum Nissanka 35, Danushka Gunathilaka 33 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31.For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets apiece.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:19 IST
For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets apiece. Earlier, put in to bat, Afghanistan scored 175 for 6 with opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with a 45-ball 84 while Ibrahim Zadran contributed 40.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando got one each.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 175 for 6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Ibrahim Zadran 40; Dilshan Madushanka 2/37). Sri Lanka: 179 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 36, Pathum Nissanka 35, Danushka Gunathilaka 33; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/30, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

