Asia Cup Scoreboard: IND vs PAK
Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.
India Innings: KL Rahul c Mohd Nawaz b Shadab Khan 28 Rohit Sharma c Khushdil b Haris Rauf 28 Virat Kohli run out 60 Suryakumar Yadav c Asif Ali b Mohd Nawaz 13 Rishabh Pant c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 14 Hardik Pandya c Mohd Nawaz b Mohammad Hasnain 0 Deepak Hooda c Mohd Nawaz b Naseem Shah 16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 8 Extras: (B-4 W-10) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 0 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1/54 2/62 3/91 4/126 5/131 6/168 7/173 Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-45-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-38-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-38-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-31-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS
