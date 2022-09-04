Left Menu

Asia Cup Scoreboard: IND vs PAK

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 21:43 IST
Asia Cup Scoreboard: IND vs PAK
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India Innings: KL Rahul c Mohd Nawaz b Shadab Khan 28 Rohit Sharma c Khushdil b Haris Rauf 28 Virat Kohli run out 60 Suryakumar Yadav c Asif Ali b Mohd Nawaz 13 Rishabh Pant c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 14 Hardik Pandya c Mohd Nawaz b Mohammad Hasnain 0 Deepak Hooda c Mohd Nawaz b Naseem Shah 16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 8 Extras: (B-4 W-10) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 0 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1/54 2/62 3/91 4/126 5/131 6/168 7/173 Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-45-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-38-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-38-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-25-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-31-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022