Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand in semifinals of Subroto Cup Boys U-14

Schools from Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand made the semifinals of Subroto Cup Boys U-14 competition here on Sunday.

It began at Subroto Park Football Ground (SPFG) early in the morning with Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland, overwhelming Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam, 7-0 in the quarterfinals. Yilasielie scored a hat-trick for the winners getting on board in the seventh, 22nd and 35th minute of the game. The other goals were scored by Limathung (12), Yiselie (19), Kevespa (37) and Vibito (50).

Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur, then swept NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala, 6-0 to win the second quarterfinals on the same ground. L Bikramjit (6th, 26th) and J Likson (28th, 33rd) scored a brace while A Seitam (10th) and A Johnson (50th) got the other two goals.

Action then moved to the Ambedkar Stadium where Government Model High School, Chandigarh, beat Government Chawngfianga Middle School 1-0. In the fourth and final quarterfinal, Barway High School, Chainpur, Jharkhand, also won 1-0 against Mihmyntdu Rc Eve Secondary School, Meghalaya. Samir Soren scored the winning goal in the ninth minute of the match.

The semifinals will be played on Tuesday. In the first semifinals at SPFG, Greenwood, Nagaland will take on Heirok, Manipur while Government Model, Chandigarh will clash against Barway, Jharkhand in the second match at Ambedkar stadium.

