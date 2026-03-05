Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

In the wake of escalating tensions following the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, Indian rice exporters are urging the government for swift intervention. They seek waivers on port charges and demand adjustments for payments to counter extensive shipping disruptions affecting their trade.

Key among their requests is the issuance of an official advisory to classify these disruptions as force-majeure, safeguarding them from unfair contractual penalties. Additionally, exporters are seeking temporary relief through ad-hoc working capital limits and credit extensions akin to those provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation highlighted severe shipping challenges, including suspended vessel calls and a significant rise in freight costs and insurance premiums. The domestic market is also impacted, with a decrease in basmati prices adding to their financial strain.

