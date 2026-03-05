Left Menu

Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

Indian rice exporters are calling for urgent government relief due to shipping and logistics disruptions caused by the Iran crisis. They request waivers on port charges, support for cargo redirection, and temporary banking aid. The crisis has led to container shortages and increased freight costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:58 IST
Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions following the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, Indian rice exporters are urging the government for swift intervention. They seek waivers on port charges and demand adjustments for payments to counter extensive shipping disruptions affecting their trade.

Key among their requests is the issuance of an official advisory to classify these disruptions as force-majeure, safeguarding them from unfair contractual penalties. Additionally, exporters are seeking temporary relief through ad-hoc working capital limits and credit extensions akin to those provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation highlighted severe shipping challenges, including suspended vessel calls and a significant rise in freight costs and insurance premiums. The domestic market is also impacted, with a decrease in basmati prices adding to their financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Kerala Government Over PR Campaign Spending

Congress Criticizes Kerala Government Over PR Campaign Spending

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton's Push for Africa's Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Push for Africa's Grand Prix

 Australia
3
Haryana's Strategic Overhaul: Boosting Infrastructure and Growth

Haryana's Strategic Overhaul: Boosting Infrastructure and Growth

 India
4
Not consulted on appointment of RN Ravi as Bengal governor; Centre undermining federal spirit: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Not consulted on appointment of RN Ravi as Bengal governor; Centre undermini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026