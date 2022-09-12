Italy's Mattarella to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Italian President Sergio Mattarella will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, his office said on Monday.
The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT.
