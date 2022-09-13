Left Menu

Silvio Berlusconi's Monza fires Stroppa as coach

PTI | Monza | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:16 IST
Silvio Berlusconi's Monza fires Stroppa as coach
Giovanni Stroppa Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Silvio Berlusconi's Monza fired coach Giovanni Stroppa on Tuesday and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino.

The 54-year-old Stroppa steered Monza to a historic first promotion to the top-flight via the playoffs last season but it took six matches to pick up its first point — in Sunday's 1-1 draw at fellow promoted side Lecce.

The club has not specified if youth team coach Palladino will remain in charge on a permanent basis or — as Italian media reports — he will serve as a caretaker coach.

Palladino's first match in charge will be against his former team Juventus. Palladino played more than 50 matches for Juventus before leaving the club for Genoa in 2008.

Former Italian premier Berlusconi bought Monza in 2018 and installed Adriano Galliani as CEO — reprising the same duo that found success at AC Milan until Berlusconi sold the Rossoneri in 2017 after 31 years as owner.

It is the second coaching change of the season in Serie A after Bologna fired Siniša Mihajlovic last week and replaced him with Thiago Motta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022