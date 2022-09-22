Left Menu

UEFA Nations League: Scotland top group after 3-0 win over Ukraine

Steve Clarke's side broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with stand-in captain John McGinn striking gold for his side

Scotland picked up a crucial win. (Photo- UEFA NL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Scotland moved to the top of their UEFA Nations League group B1 after a 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday. This win acts as a band-aid for Scotland after they missed out on the World Cup, which will be held later this year from November to December.

Steve Clarke's side broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with stand-in captain John McGinn striking gold for his side. This was followed by two goals from Lyndon Dykes in 80th and 87th minute. Scotland did get some chances in the first half with Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Che Adams attempting a chance at the nets. Christie missed out narrowly on his chance and Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was able to defend the goal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, a winger for Mykhaylo Mudryk consistently kept troubling the Everton right-back, Nathan Patterson. But Patterson was stretchered off due to an injury. Mudryk was not allowed to cause much trouble during the second half by Aaron Hickey. The first half was a goalless one.

The pressure was on Scotland after some missed chances in the first half, but McGinn broke the deadlock to give his side an advantage. He outclassed Bondar inside the box and fired a low, drilled strike right into the bottom corner. The arrival of Dykes and Ryan Fraser paid off big time. The Newcastle United player set up Dykes for two-headed goals from corner in 80th and 87th minute. Scotland are now at top of their group, with only two draws needed against the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine to finish at the top. If they get promoted to the top tier of the Nations League, a spot in Euro 2024 Play-Off will be guaranteed to them if they happen to miss out on qualification. Dykes and Ryan Fraser came and their arrival paid off big time. The Newcastle United player set up Dykes for two-headed goals from corner in 80th and 87th minute. (ANI)

