Left Menu

Mumbai Marines FC seal 3-0 win over Skorost United FC

The Mumbai Marines side led 1-0 at halftime. In-form Marines FC striker Abbubaker Khan doubled the lead in the 55th minute making it 2-0. Pranit Kadam made it 3-0 in the 74th minute to put Mumbai Marines FC out of sight.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:01 IST
Mumbai Marines FC seal 3-0 win over Skorost United FC
Mumbai Marines FC celebrate after scoring a goal against Skorost United FC (Image: Mumbai Marines FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After winning their opening match of the season with a similar scoreline against Ratnam SA, Mumbai Marines FC lost against Mumbai Ultras by 1-0 courtesy a stoppage time winner. Their last match was a 2-2 draw against Veniza Virar FC. Mumbai Marines FC were clinical in attack and astute in defending scoring three past Skorost United FC. They also kept a clean sheet in process. Both teams approached the first half cautiously, as both teams were looking for their second win of the season. The match progressed at a brisk pace but the score remained 0-0 until the 44th minute. Yash Kamble broke the deadlock and opened the scoring for Mumbai Marines FC in the 45th minute just on the stroke of halftime. The Marines side lead 1-0 at halftime.

In-form Mumbai Marines FC striker Abbubaker Khan doubled the lead in the 55th minute making it 2-0. Pranit Kadam made it 3-0 in the 74th minute to put Mumbai Marines FC out of sight. Skorost United FC had no answer to the Marines attack and succumbed to a 3-0 loss. Meanwhile, Mumbai Marines FC registered their second win of the season in the four matches played so far. They now have seven points from the available twelve. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022