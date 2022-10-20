Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 22-24 (all times GMT): Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (1130) * Liverpool have beaten Forest four times in the Premier League (L2 D4).

* This will be the first league meeting between the teams since April 1999 when they drew 2-2. * Forest last defeated Liverpool in 1996 when they won 1-0 at home in the Premier League.

Everton v Crystal Palace (1400) * Palace have beaten Everton six times in 26 Premier League meetings (L12 D8).

* Everton won 3-2 when they last hosted Palace in May. * Everton are looking to avoid their fourth straight league defeat.

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) * City have beaten Brighton in 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions (L1).

* Brighton have beaten City only once in the Premier League -- a 3-2 win at home in May 2021. * City striker Erling Haaland has scored 15 Premier League goals this season and comfortably leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane (nine).

Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) * Chelsea are winless in their last nine Premier League matches against Manchester United (D6 L3) since beating them in November 2017.

* The last four league meetings between the pair have resulted in a draw. * Chelsea are fourth in the league on 20 points, one above fifth-placed United after 10 games.

Sunday, Oct. 23 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1300)

* Wolves have beaten Leicester three times in the Premier League (L3 D4). * Wolves won 2-1 at home when they hosted Leicester in February.

* Wolves and Leicester are both in the relegation zone. Aston Villa v Brentford (1300)

* The teams have played only twice in the Premier League. * Brentford won 2-1 when the teams last played in the league in January.

* Villa last defeated Brentford in 1953 -- winning 2-1 in the FA Cup. Southampton v Arsenal (1300)

* Arsenal have beaten Southampton 25 times in the Premier League (L8 D13). * Southampton won 1-0 at home against Arsenal in their last league meeting in April 2022.

* Arsenal are table toppers on 27 points after 10 games, while Southampton are 14th on 11 points after 11 games. Leeds United v Fulham (1300)

* Leeds have beaten Fulham four times in the Premier League (L3 D1). * Leeds won 2-1 away to Fulham in their last league meeting in March 2021.

* Fulham have lost to Leeds in their last four games in all competitions. Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1530)

* Tottenham have won 24 times against Newcastle in the Premier League (L22 D8). * Spurs won 5-1 at home against Newcastle in their last league meeting in April 2022.

* Spurs have won all their five league games at home this season. Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham United v Bournemouth (1900) * Bournemouth have beaten West Ham four times in the Premier League (L3 D3).

* West Ham won 4-0 against Bournemouth in their last league meeting in January 2020. * Bournemouth are 11th in the league on 13 points after 11 games, two points ahead of West Ham in 13th. (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

